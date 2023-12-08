New Braunfels man accused of gun trafficking by federal grand jury
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A New Braunfels man is accused of trafficking enough gun parts to build more than 4,000 semi-automatic rifles.
Today, the Justice Department announced a federal grand jury in San Antonio has returned a superseding indictment.
Chandler Britain Bradford is charged with several counts related to smuggling firearm parts and money laundering.
According to court documents, Bradford is believed to have given everything needed for a "full firearm manufacturing enterprise" to a co-conspirator in Monterrey, Mexico in exchange for $3.5 million.
If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.