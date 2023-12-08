Jury convicts man in 2018 murder of his father

On Monday, a Travis County jury convicted a man charged with murdering his father in 2018.

After deliberations, the jury found 49-year-old Dietrich White guilty of murdering his father, Richard White, on November 11, 2018.

Jury selection for the trial began on Monday, Nov. 27, with testimony beginning Tuesday, Nov. 28.

On Tuesday, the jury assessed his punishment as life in prison, to be served in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

"Our office takes acts of violence seriously and is committed to holding people who commit violent crimes accountable," Travis County District Attorney José Garza said. "We hope this outcome brings closure and peace to the victim's family who sought justice in this case."