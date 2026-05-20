New millionaire in San Antonio after resident claims Texas Lottery prize

The Brief San Antonio resident claims $1 million Texas Lottery prize The person won playing the scratch ticket game 200X The Cash Person has elected to remain anonymous



A San Antonio resident is now a millionaire!

What we know:

The resident bought a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game 200X The Cash.

Texas Lottery officials say this was the second of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in the 200X The Cash game.

The ticket was bought at Times Market, which is located at 1910 S. Hackberry Street, and for selling the ticket, the store may be eligible for a $10,000 bonus.

What we don't know:

The person who bought the ticket has decided to remain anonymous.