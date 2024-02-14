New power company to build natural gas power plant near Rockdale

Electricity was once generated out of an old coal-fired power plant near Rockdale.

The site is currently being dismantled by the new property owners and will be replaced by what is described as an ultra-efficient natural gas power plant. It will be operated by a newly formed company called Sandow Lakes Energy.

The project is the latest big investment on the property that was once Rockdale’s primary job generator.

"It's going to be great for the community. When it shut down, it hurt hard. It's bad. But, I did, you know, elevator work out there. And, you know, it was pretty much the lifeblood of this community. So it'll be nice to have it back out there," said Bud Houston.

This power plant rebuild, while big news for Rockdale, is not expected to create a lot of new jobs for the town.

"Our understanding from our economic development director, Jim Gibson, thinks it's going to have about a 100-person impact on jobs," said city manager Barbara Holly.

Spin-off companies are expected to locate around the property, which is now known as Sandow Lakes Ranch.

Holly also likes how Rockdale will play a role in protecting the state power grid when the new facility is completed in 2028.

"I think it's a great thing. Anything like that, a rising tide floats all boats. So this is going to be helpful to Rockdale. We're thrilled that SLR is making these actions. And when we got the notice yesterday that it could serve 800,000 homes, it's a big deal," said Holly.

State officials, as well as grid managers with ERCOT, praised the announcement.

Sandow Lakes Energy is expected to apply for a low interest loan program that state lawmakers recently created. The program is designed to help spur construction of new natural gas power plants.

State officials are still drafting rules for the loan program which could be ready for applications in March. For those who live near the plant site, and very close to this large complex, the announcement is causing a little anxiety.

"I'm a little concerned, I guess. We moved out here from Round Rock for the peace and quiet and to be away from people," said Sophia Rhum.

The ranch Sophia Rhum and her husband own is located on a county road south of the Sandow Lakes Ranch complex.

The rumbling from their small herd of longhorns is nothing compared to what rolls by their house.

"The biggest thing is we moved out here because we had a nice paved road, and with all the construction, these big 18 wheelers coming through here constantly, and they've totally ripped up the road, and they just come out here and throw gravel on here," said Rhum.

Construction on the new power plant is expected to start in 2025.