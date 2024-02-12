Austin awarded $1M grant to help fight climate change

The City of Austin was awarded a million dollars in federal money to help fight climate change.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) made the announcement at city hall on Monday, Feb. 12. that Austin is getting a "Climate Pollution Reduction Grant."

Austin will use the money to develop climate action strategies in collaboration with other cities like Georgetown and Round Rock.

The goal is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution in order to stem the impact of climate change on local communities.

"Anyone who has been around here last summer knows it's too hot, and it will get hotter if we don't do something quickly. It will get so hot here and around the world that it will become unsustainable," said Rep. Lloyd Doggett.

"With this challenge comes an opportunity to invest in a cleaner economy that can spur economic growth and will build climate-resilient communities," said Dr. Earthea Nance, EPA Region 6 Administrator.

The EPA is distributing a total of $5 billion in climate grants to cities across the country.