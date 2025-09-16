New Texas laws look to expand vocational technology programs

The Brief Gov. Greg Abbott signed legislation to help expand career and technical education across the state HB 120 triples district funding for career training programs; HB 20 allows students to sub core academics for college-level career or tech courses Georgetown ISD recently built its Future Ready Learning Complex



New Texas laws are looking to expand vocational technology programs across the state.

What we know:

Legislation signed by Gov. Greg Abbott Tuesday was drafted to help expand career and technical education across Texas.

HB 120 triples school district funding from $50 to $150 per student for students enrolled in programs called pathways in technology and recognizes Junior ROTC as career training.

HB 20 allows students to substitute a core academic requirement for a college-level career or tech course.

"We invest in these careers as a state to ensure that we're going to have students who, when they graduate, they're not going to be dependent upon government. They're going to be contributing members of our society," said Abbott at the signing ceremony at Forney ISD near Dallas.

FISD recently expanded its career and technical education program.

"What you see here isn't hypothetical, it is really working," said state Rep. Keith Bell (R-Forney).

During the ceremony, Tyler Rivas, a recent Forney ISD student, spoke about going through the electrical certification program.

"While most of my friends were still trying to figure out what they wanted to do after graduation, I was a paid apprentice-intern at IntEx Electric earning $12 an hour while working towards my IEC electrical level apprenticeship certificate, IBC. Before walking the stage at graduation, I secured a full-time job at IntX Electric," said Rivas

Tuesday’s bill signing was a full-circle moment for him.

"Because of this program, I didn't have to wait to build a future. I started building while I was still in school," said Rivas.

Georgetown ISD's Future Ready Learning Complex

Local perspective:

The auto repair program at Georgetown ISD is an example of how vocational technology programs can be ramped up.

FOX 7 Austin recently toured the new Future Ready Learning Complex, a centralized location that allows GISD to increase and enhance job opportunities through eight different advanced CTE programs from advanced engineering to even rocketry.

"I almost moved to Colorado at one point, and trying to find a school or program that was similar to this was extremely difficult. I mean... All the different things that we get to do here. Just the building in general is amazing. We have a full metal shop, woodworking shop, 3D printers that just like literally line down the hallway over there. I mean, it's just been incredible," said Ari Noel, who landed an internship at Firefly Aerospace through the rocket program.

Georgetown ISD spent almost $100 million on the facility, which was financed by a 2021 bond package.

Vocational technology programs are not just about specialty certifications and job opportunities that don’t require college degrees, they also remain grounded in providing basic life skills.

For example, some of the kids in Georgetown ISD auto/body shop may not get hired as a mechanic, but what they learn there will keep them moving forward.

"It's honestly a great feeling. I feel empowered in myself to be able to do things that, you know, mostly people would be like, Dad, I need help, but I feel great and I feel able and I feel capable and it's mostly just an integrity thing, like I'm able to do it myself and not have to ask for help," said student Megan Denton.