New World screwworm gets political in Texas governor's race

The Brief New World screwworm has become a political issue in Texas Gubernatorial candidate Gina Hinojosa has called for hearings as Abbott has elevated the state response New hearings could focus on DOGE cuts



The state emergency operations center has been activated to Level 2 to respond to the New World screwworm.

RELATED COVERAGE: New World screwworm detected in Central Texas; officials confirm case in Gillespie County

What they're saying:

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott noted the activation on social media and restated the promise he made Friday after his initial briefing on the threat and state response.

"We have, in the past, prevented as well as eradicated this pest, and we can do it again," said Abbott after his Friday briefing.

This cattle crisis in Texas can be traced back to the big sell-offs caused by the droughts of 2022 and 2011. Smaller herds in Texas increased the need for livestock from Mexico. But in early 2025, as the screwworm problem was also growing in Central America and parts of Mexico, the Department of Agriculture ordered a ban on Mexican cattle imports.

That ban was eventually lifted after the U.S. and Mexico increased border inspections. Around the same time, President Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) put a USDA office in Uvalde on a list for closure and also cut funding for a monitoring program in Mexico.

"Texans are paying attention and they are very concerned," said Democrat gubernatorial candidate Gina Hinojosa.

Hinojosa was at a campaign rally in Austin Monday and was asked about the screwworm response. She restated the call she made over the weekend for new legislative hearings.

"We have questions about whether appropriate prevention and defense is available at the federal level after DOGE. So those are questions that need to be vetted in a public hearing, especially when people are concerned in the state, Texans want answers," said Hinojosa.

House Speaker Dustin Burrows, in response, noted several hearings have been held. The screwworm threat is already an interim charge, and more hearings will be held as necessary.

"Having hearings certainly would not be counterproductive, and it can't hurt," said Rice University political analyst Mark Jones.

Turning a fly into a political issue is a classic example of taking advantage of a crisis.

"This is a great position. When you're an underfunded, underdog candidate like Gina Hinojosa, you're always looking for issues where you can get free media coverage and make life difficult for your opponent," said Jones.

New hearings on the screwworm could turn into political fishing expeditions, the main focus being on the cuts by DOGE.

"In the worst case scenario for Hinojosa, nothing occurs and she effectively moves on. The best case scenario, there's some fireworks between Republicans in this committee hearing. And, you know, she can use that to bolster her campaign," said Jones.

Several Democrats on the national stage have jumped on the issue with Hinojosa. It’s worth noting funding was not cut for sterile fly production, or for surveillance on the border and the Uvalde office is open.