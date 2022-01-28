North Austin car crash leaves two people hospitalized

A crash in North Austin has left two people hospitalized. The single-car crash happened in the 7900 block of Research Boulevard just after midnight.

One of the patients was pinned inside the car and had to be extracted, according to police. Both people injured were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center and one reportedly has potentially life-threatening injuries.

No details on what caused the crash.

