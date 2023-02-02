Second victim dies in North Austin hookah lounge shooting

A second person has died from the shooting at a North Austin hookah lounge in late January.

Austin police said on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 18-year-old Jaitron Tatum died from his gunshot wounds. Police said this is the second murder victim in this case making this a capital murder.

The shooting happened at 10:19 p.m. on Jan. 28. Police said 911 received multiple reports about a shooting at a hookah lounge at 12636 Research Blvd.

Officers arrived on scene minutes later and found several victims with obvious signs of trauma. APD says they performed life-saving measures until ATCEMS medics arrived at the scene and took over.

Four people were transported to the hospital, including Jaitron Tatum. Those two were transported to local trauma facilities with critical, life-threatening injuries.

The other two were also transported to local trauma facilities, one with serious, but not expected to be life-threatening injuries and the other with potentially serious, non-life-threatening injuries, according to ATCEMS.

One person was found dead on the scene, police said. He was later identified as Brayden Bolyard, 17.

On Monday, Jan. 30, police said a person of interest has been identified.

Throughout the investigation, detectives determined the shooter had prior history with one of the victims. The suspect shot Bolyard and four other victims before leaving the scene.