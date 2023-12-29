Austin Fire responds to multiple incidents throughout city, county

The Austin Fire Department had a busy morning on Friday, responding to five separate incidents throughout the city and Travis County, including a fire at an elementary school in southeast Austin.

Structure fire in east Austin

Crews respond to fire in 4900 block of Bundyhill Road. (Austin Fire Department)

Crews were on scene at a working structure fire in east Austin early Friday morning.

According to AFD, crews responded to the fire at approximately 12:38 a.m. in the 4900 block of Bundyhill Road in east Austin.

The fire department said the fire was knocked down and crews conducted overhaul.

One person was evaluated by ATCEMS. No word on any other injuries.

Structure fire in southeast Austin

Later that morning, crews were on scene at another structure fire, this time in southeast Austin.

Crews responded to the fire at approximately 4:13 a.m. in the 500 block of Kemp Street, according to AFD.

Crews respond to fire in 500 block of Kemp Street. (Austin Fire Department)

AFD said the fire was knocked down, and crews were working to remove smoke and extinguish hot spots.

No injuries were reported.

Structure fire in southeast Travis County

AFD, along with Travis County Fire Rescue, responded to a house fire in the 10200 block of Thaxton Road in southeast Travis County at around 9:47 p.m. Friday morning.

The fire department reported heavy smoke and fire involvement.

Vehicle rescue on Mopac

AFD crews responded to a vehicle rescue on Mopac in southwest Austin along with ATCEMS medics.

Around 10 a.m., AFD and ATCEMS reported that one occupant was trapped in a single-vehicle rollover crash at 3700 S. Mopac going southbound.

AFD extricated one adult patient who was pinned under their vehicle.

Medics transported that patient to St. David's South Austin Medical Center with potentially serious injuries.

Trash fire downtown

At approximately 11:07 a.m. on Friday, AFD was on the scene of a large trash fire by a vacant building near the intersection of Cesar Chavez and Trinity Street.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ AFD crews respond to trash fire downtown. (Austin Fire Department)

AFD said the fire is under control, and crews were working to remove smoke from the vacant building.

AFD reported investigators were requested to the scene.