Northern Lights dance across the skies above Alaska's Glacier Bay National Park

Mother Nature put on quite a show in Alaska.

The Aurora Borealis, or "Northern Lights," danced across the sky in vivid green waves at Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve in Alaska on Friday.

Timelapse footage released by the park showed the bright lights above Bartlett Cove on March 12.

Park rangers said clear weather made the night ideal for viewing the lights.

"Strong winds painted the water of Bartlett Cove and shook our tall trees, while the northern lights danced in the starry sky above," the park said in its post.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the phenomenon occurs as the result of electrons colliding with the upper reaches of Earth's atmosphere. To learn more, visit NOAA's website.