Northwest Austin family goes over 24 hours without power

A Northwest Austin family spent approximately 27 hours without power.

Carla Birnberg and her daughter Emma Harrison lost power around 3 p.m. Thursday. Their power came back on at approximately 6 p.m. Friday. "I am so, so grateful," Birnberg told FOX 7.

Birnberg says outages are common in the wooded Northwest Hills neighborhood, so the two prepared. They charged their devices in advance. Still, after 27 hours their preparation meant little. "There’s a limit when it’s cold to what you can really do to prepare," said Birnberg.

The outage created problems as Birnberg attempted to work from home. "I had to cancel all my calls, then it’s the struggle of rescheduling, money loss, it just becomes a cascade." Of course, there was also the question of morning coffee. "I will freely admit I got up this morning and ran the hot water until it was lukewarm and dumped in some, this is me, I dumped in some instant coffee tubes," she laughed.

Harrison, a freshman in high school struggled with her remote school work. "I have no way of contacting anybody telling them that I’m not able to turn anything in," she explained.

Birnberg and Harrison are not alone. Thousands of Central Texans lost power this week as cool temperatures and storms swept the region. "It’s so long that I have to think that they’ve forgotten about us," Birnberg told FOX 7 Austin around 3 p.m. Friday.

Still, Birnberg said the worst part of the outage was the "confusion." Birnberg and her neighbors received texts from Austin Energy telling them their power was back on when it was not. Around 3 p.m. Friday she received a message telling her to reset her breaker. "It didn’t work." she frowned. Power came on roughly three hours later.

FOX 7 Austin has contacted Austin Energy for clarity on the messages.

With conditions expected to deteriorate over the next few days, Birnberg remains concerned. "With the storm that’s coming, that hasn’t started yet, it’s just really unnerving. Is it gonna keep happening?" she asked.

The National Weather Service says a Winter Weather Advisory for Central Texas will be issued from 6 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13 until noon on Monday, Feb. 15. Residents in the area can expect blustery, rainy, and cold conditions across the area today.

Temperatures will remain nearly steady, with highs ranging from the lower 30s to lower 40s. North winds will be gusty from 15 to 25 mph. Some freezing rain may mix in with rain, especially across the Hill Country.

