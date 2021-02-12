Crews in Austin metro area work to restore power, prepare for cold

Repair crews worked throughout Friday trying to restore power across the Austin metro area.

A team from Pedernales Electric arrived in a neighborhood near the intersection of El Salado and 620, around noon Friday. The chilly residents gave the workers a warm reception.

"It’s a feeling of really good relief because the houses do what they can as insulation goes, but we are just not ready for this cold weather that came down so it’s been getting pretty cold inside the house and we are very thankful they are out here right now," said Javier Ayala.

Trees started to break under the weight of the ice Thursday afternoon. Public works crews mobilized into strike teams. Into the early morning hours, they cut and hauled frozen limbs.

It was a long night for residents in Cedar Park. "Just sad about the trees, but I did a friend said, don’t cut them down if they're salvageable, don’t cut them down these live oaks will recover," said Cedar Park resident Laurie Randal.

By mid-morning, it was estimated that 10 to 11,000 customers with Austin Energy were still out of power. The utility deployed 25 field teams in north and south Austin with the goal of getting most people back online by the early evening.

"So, we have a good team doing their best, under the circumstances of this unusual weather conditions," said Luis Rivas with Austin Energy.

They know they have to work fast because another storm is coming. But Rivas could not promise all lights would be on Monday. "We are going to do our best, we are going to do our best to turn back on," said Rivas.

The coming storm is why residents in a neighborhood off of Jollyville Road are worried and also because of what Austin Energy has told them about the power in their area.

"It’s the communication, the communication piece, telling me it’s on and it's not, is kind of frustrating," said Northwest Austin resident Cindy Isaacson.

FOX 7 notified Austin Energy about the miscommunication. As residents waited, they bundled in blankets and sitting in cars to stay warm. Their fear is they'll be forgotten.

"We understand it's taking a long time to get everybody fixed, but then we are told we are already repaired, they are not going to pay attention to us and we are not repaired," said Saundra Roark.

About an hour after voicing their concerns, the residents say the power started to come back on, but it had to be rebooted several times.

The National Weather Service says a Winter Weather Advisory for Central Texas will be issued from 6 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13 until noon on Monday, Feb. 15. Residents in the area can expect blustery, rainy, and cold conditions across the area today.

Temperatures will remain nearly steady, with highs ranging from the lower 30s to lower 40s. North winds will be gusty from 15 to 25 mph. Some freezing rain may mix in with rain, especially across the Hill Country.

