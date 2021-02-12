Sewer overflow in NW Austin caused by power outage at lift station

Austin Water says that a domestic wastewater overflow at a northwest Austin lift station was caused by a power outage due to the severe winter weather impacting Central Texas.

Crews are responding to the overflow at the Texas Plume Lift Station at 8431 Spicewood Springs. Austin Water says that the overflow began early Friday morning, and that operation staff is currently working to stop and contain the spill, which has reached about 100,000 gallons.

RELATED: Abbott issues disaster declaration due to severe winter weather

Austin Water says it is currently working with contractors to contain the overflow and repair the lift station. Recovery, hauling, and cleanup is ongoing.

The overflow has not affected Austin’s drinking water supply, according to Austin Water. Officials with the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality have been notified of the situation.

RELATED: Arctic air, winter storms continue to lower temperatures in Austin

Advertisement

Austin Water officials urge:

Persons using private drinking water supply wells located within 1/2-mile of the overflow site or within the potentially affected area should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses including drinking, cooking, bathing, and tooth brushing. Individuals with private water wells should have their well water tested and disinfected, if necessary, prior to discontinuing distillation or boiling.

Persons who purchase water from another public water supply may contact their water supply distributor to determine if the water is safe for personal use.

The public should avoid contact with waste material, soil, or water in the area potentially affected by the overflow.

If the public comes into contact with waste material, soil, or water potentially affected by the spill, they should bathe and wash clothes thoroughly as soon as possible‎.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

The National Weather Service says a Winter Weather Advisory for Central Texas will be issued from 6 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 13 until noon on Monday, Feb. 15. Residents in the area can expect blustery, rainy, and cold conditions across the area today.

Temperatures will remain nearly steady, with highs ranging from the lower 30s to lower 40s. North winds will be gusty from 15 to 25 mph. Some freezing rain may mix in with rain, especially across the Hill Country.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.