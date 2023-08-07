Oak Grove Fire: Recovery efforts underway in Hays County

Knocking down small fires and hotspots was the focus for firefighters on Monday. The Oak Grove Fire has been stopped, but not before it burned through 400-acres northwest of San Marcos.

Throughout the afternoon, helicopters could be seen flying above a ridge line, dropping water along the Blanco River.

"We're really prioritizing the northern edge of this fire where we had a hard time getting our dozers around. You know, this is Hill Country. That's a lot of rock, and it's a lot of rough terrain. So that northern area still has. Some uncompleted line," said Walter Flocke with the Texas A&M Forest Service.

As of Monday, August 7, the containment line around the fire was nearly completed at 65 percent. There was no forward movement.

As fire crews worked, Travis Hinz, and his father Mike returned to what was left of their home on Thurman Rd.

"It just kind of a shock to see it like this now," said Travis Hinz.

Travis wasn't home at the time of the fire, but his father was. Mike was rescued by his daughter, Callie Burton, and his son-in-law Billy.

"There was like fire on both side of the street. So we just found him and told him, let's go. Like we just had to hurry up. I wish I would have. I wish I would have grabbed more of his stuff, but I didn't. I didn't think that was going to happen," said Callie Burton

Despite losing everything, Mike refused to be defeated.

"It's not that bad. It hasn't been that bad for me, really. But I'm always the type of everything's a new adventure and the way that goes and, you know, not be afraid of the threatening, but nothing I can do with this here. So it's okay to go along with the next step," said Mike Hinz.

Callie Burton and her husband are moving her father into a cabin next to the house they are living in. The Hays County Veterans Service office is providing assistance to Hinz. A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help the family.

Several homes in the area had very close calls. Tosca Cesaretti and Michelle Bussemey were among those who also had to make a quick escape.

"The wall of fire was massive and coming so fast and you had. It was just you could hear the crackling, the black smoke billowing up, and all we could think of was get the dogs in the car, get the phone and get out," said Bussemey.

A crew returned to their property to stamp out hot spots. Utility crews were also busy Monday. Several power line poles that caught fire had to be replaced and lines reattached. With the recovery effort well underway, county officials are now looking ahead knowing that the fire threat is far from over.

"The best thing we can share with you is a message of warning. We are grateful that all we had was one home lost. No loss of life. But the message is please keep your cuttings, metal items or anything that could cause any kind of heat or any kind of spark or any kind of anything down for the next 60 days. Just stay away from it because it will, I promise it will get away from you," said Count Judge Ruben Becerra.

Officials with Hays County will review the response to the fire. Residents say they will also take a hard look at ways to reduce heavy brush on their property and identify more evacuation routes.