An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in Williamson County involving an officer with the Liberty Hill Police Department.

The incident happened in the Liberty Hill area off RM 1869.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is reportedly assisting and says that traffic on RM 1869 is closed between Highway 183 and Indian Ridge.

Officials say there is no further danger to the public, but drivers are asked to find alternative routes.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.