Officials move Austin-Travis County to Stage 4 of COVID guidelines

Austin-Travis County health officials have moved the area to Stage 4 of COVID-19 risk-based guidelines.

Just a little more than a week ago, Austin-Travis County had moved to Stage 3.

Officials say they made the move due to an increase in cases and hospitalizations due to the more contagious COVID Delta variant. The majority of those hospitalized, officials say, are unvaccinated.

At a news conference, officials urged people to get vaccinated and complete vaccinations. One of the medical professionals who spoke at the briefing, Dr. Ghassan Salman, said, "Not taking the vaccine is very similar to your decision to jumping off a plane and not opening your parachute because you’re worried the parachute is going to tangle with your feet."

For those fully vaccinated, Stage 4 recommendations call for the use of a mask at outdoor and indoor events, while dining, shopping, and even at private gatherings.

Those who are partially vaccinated or haven’t gotten a shot are encouraged to stay home, refrain from travel, and leave only for something essential like grocery shopping.

The change to Stage 4 will not require a shutdown, and Governor Greg Abbott has already said he will not issue another statewide mask mandate, but several local business owners who spoke to FOX 7 Austin say it may require a familiar pivot and they will most likely be making changes.

___

___

