One person killed, two injured in crash on I-35 in Round Rock

One person has died and two others have been injured after a crash on I-35 in Round Rock.

The crash happened at around 5 a.m. on southbound I-35 at Hesters Crossing and involved three vehicles including an 18-wheeler.

Drivers should expect major delays in the area. Traffic is being diverted onto the frontage road and officials say to seek alternate routes.

At 9:35 a.m., the Round Rock Police Department posted an update on social media that tow trucks are on scene to remove the vehicles and that southbound I-35 is beginning to reopen.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

