Orphaned bobcat kittens find new home at New Orleans zoo

Two orphaned bobcat kittens were recently welcomed to their new home at Audubon Zoo in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The animals were found without their parents and were transported to the zoo earlier this month.

The kittens, nearly a year old, were said to be "full of energy and curiosity for their new surroundings" at the Louisiana Swamp exhibit, according to a press release.

"These two young males were raised by Wildlife Care of Southern California rehabilitation center before finding their permanent home at Audubon Zoo," the zoo wrote. "Although close in age, the kittens are not brothers. "Once they arrived at Audubon, they were given names fitting their new Louisiana home: Creole, named after the Louisiana culture and lifestyle, and Chinchuba, which means ‘alligator’ in the Choctaw language," they said.

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.