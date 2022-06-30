State-of-the-art orthotic, prosthetic clinic opens in North Austin

One of the largest orthotic and prosthetic clinics in the country is now open in North Austin.

Hanger Clinic held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new, state-of-the-art facility near North Lamar and Airport Blvd.

Stephen Moore spoke about his journey after losing his right leg below the knee in a 2016 motorcycle crash. He was hit by a drunk driver. Years after the crash, Moore placed third in the World's Strongest Disabled Man Competition.

"Absolutely none of this would've been possible without the amazing team at Hanger Clinic," Moore said. "Not everyone here knows this, but the importance of the work that will go on in this space behind me can't be overstated."

The clinic will have rooms dedicated to upper and lower limb-specific care, as well as separate areas for gait training and trials of high-tech, innovative prosthetic and orthotic devices.

