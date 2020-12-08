Owner of Raul’s Taqueria shares story of robbery and assault

The owner of an Austin food truck shared video of a brutal assault and robbery that happened at his eatery to raise awareness about crimes targeting food trucks.

The incident occurred at Raul’s Taqueria on East Rundberg on September 16, 2020. Surveillance video shows an employee walk to the door of the trailer. One man jumped forward and sucker-punched her. He knocked the woman to the ground and beat her for nearly 15 seconds.

Another man stood back brandishing a knife.

“I can’t believe somebody, a man, could do that to a lady,” said truck owner Raúl Rodriguez.

Rodriguez says it took his employee nearly two months to physically recover and return to work. “I thank God she’s okay now,” he said. The thieves took the cash register and made off without about $500. “It really hurt me, because business right now is not that good.”

Though arrests were made in the case, Rodriguez is speaking to FOX 7 Austin, because he “often” sees food truck robberies. The same month the robbery occurred Austin Police reported a 7 to 9% increase in robberies from 2019 to 2020.

This Friday, an employee of Jefes tacos on Cameron Road was robbed at gunpoint. The incident was also caught on camera. The gunmen can be heard threatening the employee.

Owner Rogelio Lozano said the man pushed his employee and shoved his gun in her neck resulting in a “big bruise.”

Lozano estimates the gunman made off with approximately $500. He stole from the cash register and took the employee's purse. Lozano said the woman planned to send that money to her mother in Guatemala:

“We work so hard, you know, to make money and to provide for your families, and for a person to come in and threaten your life and then take your money just out of nowhere, it's not fair,” he told FOX 7 Austin.

No arrest has been made in the case.

Rodriguez shared this message for the food truck community. “No matter what. Where you’re from. No matter how you are here, you have to call the police so these things won’t happen anymore.”

NOTE: FOX 7 Austin is waiting to receive additional legal documents before releasing the names of those involved in Raul's Taqueria assault and robbery.

