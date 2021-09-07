P. Terry's hosting city-wide job fair at all Austin-area locations
AUSTIN, Texas - P. Terry's Burger Stand is hosting a city-wide job fair at all of its Austin-area locations including locations in Lakeway, Georgetown, and Pflugerville.
The Austin-based family-owned burger chain says it's hiring for all positions and interested applicants who apply in-person and interview at participating locations will get a free burger.
The job fair is Tuesday, September 7 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Full-time positions start at $15-an-hour and P. Terry's says other benefits include a tenure bonus every December, interest-free employee loans, paid time off for civic causes like voting, and a fresh-baked birthday cake of their choice delivered to their burger stand.
Those interested can apply at the following locations:
- 404 S. Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
- 3303 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78705
- 4220 W William Cannon Dr. B-200 Austin, TX 78749
- 204 West Ben White, Austin, TC 78704
- 701 S. Capital of Texas, Building H, Austin, TX 78746
- 12301 N. Mopac Expressway, Austin, TX 78758
- 12018 Research Blvd., Austin, TX 78759
- 8515 Burnet Rd., Austin, TX 78757
- 5900 N. Lamar Blvd., Austin, TX 78752
- 5701 N IH-35, Austin, TX 78723
- 1800 E. Oltorf St., Austin, TX 78741
- 13770 N. Hwy 183, Austin, TX 78750
- 1551 TX-71, Austin, TX 78742
- 12901 N IH-35, Austin, TX 78753
- 517 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Austin, TX 78701
- 18801 FM 685, Pflugerville, TX 78660
- 1421 S IH-35, Georgetown, TX 78626
For more information, you can go here.
___
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter