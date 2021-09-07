P. Terry's hosting city-wide job fair at all Austin-area locations

P. Terry's Burger Stand is hosting a city-wide job fair at all of its Austin-area locations including locations in Lakeway, Georgetown, and Pflugerville.

The Austin-based family-owned burger chain says it's hiring for all positions and interested applicants who apply in-person and interview at participating locations will get a free burger.

The job fair is Tuesday, September 7 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Full-time positions start at $15-an-hour and P. Terry's says other benefits include a tenure bonus every December, interest-free employee loans, paid time off for civic causes like voting, and a fresh-baked birthday cake of their choice delivered to their burger stand.

Those interested can apply at the following locations:

404 S. Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704

3303 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78705

4220 W William Cannon Dr. B-200 Austin, TX 78749

204 West Ben White, Austin, TC 78704

701 S. Capital of Texas, Building H, Austin, TX 78746

12301 N. Mopac Expressway, Austin, TX 78758

12018 Research Blvd., Austin, TX 78759

8515 Burnet Rd., Austin, TX 78757

5900 N. Lamar Blvd., Austin, TX 78752

5701 N IH-35, Austin, TX 78723

1800 E. Oltorf St., Austin, TX 78741

13770 N. Hwy 183, Austin, TX 78750

1551 TX-71, Austin, TX 78742

12901 N IH-35, Austin, TX 78753

517 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Austin, TX 78701

18801 FM 685, Pflugerville, TX 78660

1421 S IH-35, Georgetown, TX 78626

For more information, you can go here.

