P. Terry's hosting city-wide job fair at all Austin-area locations

AUSTIN, Texas - P. Terry's Burger Stand is hosting a city-wide job fair at all of its Austin-area locations including locations in Lakeway, Georgetown, and Pflugerville.

The Austin-based family-owned burger chain says it's hiring for all positions and interested applicants who apply in-person and interview at participating locations will get a free burger.

The job fair is Tuesday, September 7 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Full-time positions start at $15-an-hour and P. Terry's says other benefits include a tenure bonus every December, interest-free employee loans, paid time off for civic causes like voting, and a fresh-baked birthday cake of their choice delivered to their burger stand.

Those interested can apply at the following locations:

  • 404 S. Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
  • 3303 N Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78705
  • 4220 W William Cannon Dr. B-200 Austin, TX 78749
  • 204 West Ben White, Austin, TC 78704
  • 701 S. Capital of Texas, Building H, Austin, TX 78746
  • 12301 N. Mopac Expressway, Austin, TX 78758
  • 12018 Research Blvd., Austin, TX 78759
  • 8515 Burnet Rd., Austin, TX 78757
  • 5900 N. Lamar Blvd., Austin, TX 78752
  • 5701 N IH-35, Austin, TX 78723
  • 1800 E. Oltorf St., Austin, TX 78741
  • 13770 N. Hwy 183, Austin, TX 78750
  • 1551 TX-71, Austin, TX 78742
  • 12901 N IH-35, Austin, TX 78753
  • 517 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Austin, TX 78701
  • 18801 FM 685, Pflugerville, TX 78660
  • 1421 S IH-35, Georgetown, TX 78626

For more information, you can go here.

