Expand / Collapse search

Palestine supporters rally at Texas Capitol, downtown Austin

By
Published 
Israel Hamas war
FOX 7 Austin

Thousands protest for Palestine downtown

Today, thousands of Palestine supporters held a rally at the Capitol before taking to the streets, calling for a cease fire in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

AUSTIN, Texas - "It needs to be change somehow, and we are here to change it," said protestor, Sam Antaki.

Palestinian flags filled the streets of downtown Austin Sunday afternoon as crowds of Palestine supporters chanted from block to block. 

"Beautiful man that’s never ever happened in USA, just the people, you know, they are coming from everywhere," Antaki said. "The people basically, they need justice, and they need freedom for each one of these countries which is Palestine."

"It's incredible, I don't think Austin has seen this big of a crowd. It's just a testament of what the people want, and it is a testament for what Palestinians are going through, which is a pretty hard time right now," said protestor Abdullah Alqaroot.

Israeli forces deep in Gaza as civilians flee

As the war between Israel and Hamas enters its sixth week, Palestinians are fleeing northern Gaza during short-term evacuation windows. IDF forces are pressing deeper into Gaza as Israel says it's opened a second humanitarian corridor for people to get out.

WAR IN ISRAEL

Abdullah Alqaroot is from Palestine. He says he is standing in the gap for those who are still in Gaza.

"We are all family," Alqaroot said.

"We are the United States of America," Antaki said. "We moved here, we are working here, but we left our kids in back home in Gaza."

As the conflicts continues, the death toll among Palestinians and Israelis continues to rise.