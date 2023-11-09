Partial human remains found by deer hunter in Burnet County: sheriff

Partial human remains were found by a deer hunter in Burnet County over the weekend, officials say.

The Burnet County Sheriff's Office says on Nov. 4, deputies were sent to a property in the Briggs area in response to a call about possible human remains.

Deputies learned a deer hunter had found the partial remains in a wooded area during his hunt. Investigators and officials searched the area and recovered the skeletal remains.

The remains have been preliminarily identified and next-of-kin have been notified. They will not be publicly identified until a positive identification is made, says BCSO.

Investigators estimate the skeletal remains have been there for many months, maybe even years.

The cause and manner of death are unknown, but BCSO says there are no signs of foul play or any indication of danger to the public at this time.