WCSO giving away steering wheel locks to combat Kia and Hyundai car theft

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is giving away steering wheel locks to Kia and Hyundai owners. This comes in response to recent Kia and Hyundai thefts in the county and across central Texas.

While supplies last, Kia or Hyundai vehicle owners that reside outside the city limits within Williamson County may request a free steering wheel lock.

Pick-up will require proof of identification and proof of residence. Pick up will require proof of identification and proof of residence, and will take place Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Those interested who meet eligibility criteria can contact the WCSO General Crimes Unit. Email CID@wilco.org for more information or to arrange a pick-up time.