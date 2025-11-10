Partial SNAP benefits begin to hit Texans’ accounts

The Brief Partial payments are being made to some Texas SNAP recipients HHS did not clarify how large those payments would be or how many Texans typically receive SNAP payments between the 1st and 10th of the month Organizations across the state continue to provide support for struggling families, including the Central Texas Food Bank



After weeks of uncertainty, some Texas SNAP recipients are beginning to receive partial payments.

What we know:

On Monday, the Texas Health and Human Services Office (HHS) said balances would be updated for some recipient’s Lone Star Cards.

"SNAP clients who usually get their benefits between the 1st and 10th of the month will see partial benefits on their Lone Star Cards Nov. 10. For SNAP clients who receive benefits on or after the 11th of the month, partial benefits will be issued on their normal issuance date," said James Rivera, a press officer with HHS.

HHS did not clarify how large those payments would be or how many Texans typically receive SNAP payments between the 1st and 10th of the month.

Rivera confirmed the HHS is currently acting under directives from the United States Department of Agriculture.

On November 8, the USDA released a memo instructing state agencies to load the partial issuance of a 35 percent reduction, which would bring the maximum allotments for November 2025 to 65% of the typical maximum payments.

Dig deeper:

Organizations across the state continue to provide support for struggling families, including the Central Texas Food Bank. Through their mobile distribution, they're estimated they have supported thousands of Central Texans, but don't be able to do it forever.

"Spending two million dollars at a time is not sustainable, but we will die bunting in our power to make sure families have everything that they need. We definitely need the support of the community at this time, but most importantly, we need the government to re-open," said Sari Vatske, the President of the Central Texas Food Bank.

Over the coming days, the organization is holding several more mobile food drives across the region.

That full list can be found by visiting their website.