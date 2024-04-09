Passenger dies two weeks after crash in Northeast Austin

A passenger has died two weeks after a wreck in Northeast Austin.

Austin police say two vehicles crashed on Friday, March 15 around 7:31 a.m. at the intersection of East Parmer Lane and Harris Branch Parkway.

A passenger of one of the vehicles, 67-year-old George Luckett, was taken to a hospital. He died of his injuries just over two weeks later on March 30, APD says.

All parties remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

If you have any information about the crash, call APD's Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.