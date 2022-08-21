PAWS Shelter of Central Texas to hold grand opening of remodeled Kyle campus August 27

PAWS Shelter of Central Texas is inviting the public to the grand opening of their newly remodeled Kyle campus next weekend.

PAWS first opened its animal facility in Kyle in 1986 and over the last two months, the facility was closed to remodel the 36-year-old building to "better serve the community," says the shelter.

"This newly remodeled facility will allow us to better service the citizens of Kyle and the surrounding areas of Central Texas that PAWS Shelter [serves] including all of Hays County and much of Central Texas. PAWS Shelter is a No Kill 501c3 nonprofit which believes in second chances," says executive director Melody Hilburn. "We project an increase of 20% of animals serviced from this location saving an additional 400 animals each year through expansion of our foster and volunteer programs."

The public can check out the remodeled campus on Saturday, August 27 from noon to 4 p.m. There will be refreshments and treats, as well as local vendors with booths to educate guests on vet services, boarding and grooming services and of course adoptions for cats and dogs through the National Clear the Shelters Program.

MORE PETS AND ANIMALS COVERAGE

The shelter will also be offering "name your price" adoptions both Saturday and Sunday.

The shelter also acknowledged "generous donations" from original founder Miriam McCoy, the Kelley Family, the Meadows Foundation, and supporters that helped them complete the project. Residents can still be part of the process by donating to the efforts online.