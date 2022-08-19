WCRAS has almost 200 dogs in shelter, issues 'preventing euthanasia' list

article

The Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter (WCRAS) says it is experiencing extremely critical space and capacity of care issues, and has been since late June.

However, instead of producing a list of dogs slated for euthanasia with deadlines, WCRAS has produced a "Preventing Euthanasia" list with 10 dogs they believe could fit in many homes and environments.

"If the community can step up to help them save these dogs, it allows the WCRAS staff and volunteers the opportunity to give time to the dogs with higher needs, so that ultimately, all lives can be saved," says WCRAS.

WCRAS says it currently has almost 200 dogs within the shelter and many are from legal cases and must remain at the shelter pending those case outcomes. The recent thunderstorms have also brought in many newly lost dogs, and the shelter’s staff is working hard on reuniting those dogs with their families.

All of these factors add up to a record-high number of dogs in the shelter, too many to be sustainable.

The shelter’s "Preventing Euthanasia" list aims to reduce the number of dogs in the shelter through adoptions, fosters, or rescues for these 10 dogs by the end of the weekend.

Adoptions for any of the 10 dogs on the list are just $2. For priority service, appointments may be scheduled by emailing adoption@wilco.org. Walk-ins are welcomed too. Residents able to foster are encouraged to come to the shelter during normal business hours of noon-6 p.m.

To learn more about the dogs on this list, or any of the other adoptable pets at the shelter, click here.