'Radical Left' can't prevent Ten Commandments in Texas classrooms, AG Paxton says

article

The Brief AG Ken Paxton is advising schools to display the Ten Commandments despite a court ruling blocking the law. Paxton claims the ruling only applies to the 11 districts that filed a lawsuit. He says his office will defend schools that comply and take action against those who don't.



Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a formal legal advisory to Texas schools in the wake of a judge's ruling against the Ten Commandments bill.

The AG says he'll defend schools from "the radical Left" if they comply with Senate Bill 10, which mandates the Christian rules be displayed in every public classroom in Texas.

Paxton advises display of Ten Commandments

What's new:

Paxton's Wednesday release says that while SB 10 has been temporarily blocked by a federal judge, the ruling only applies to 11 districts who filed against the legislation.

All other districts in the state, Paxton asserts, are still required to display the Ten Commandments in every classroom.

The law would require Ten Commandments posters to be displayed in public school classrooms across Texas if they are donated. The bill was signed by Gov. Greg Abbott in June, and was blocked in early September.

Paxton says his office will defend any district who complies. Furthermore, he'll take legal action against any who neglect to follow the mandate.

Paxton will defend against ‘radical Left’

What they're saying:

"The Ten Commandments are indisputably a cornerstone of America’s moral and legal heritage. Our founders drew upon the eternal truths captured in these commandments to form a nation built on law and ordered liberty. Now more than ever, these timeless principles are needed in our classrooms," said Paxton. "My office will proudly defend districts that comply with SB 10 against any legal challenges from the radical Left. Texas schools can implement this law with confidence, knowing they have the full backing of my office.

Court blocks Ten Commandments in schools

The backstory:

A federal judge temporarily blocked the new Texas law requiring the Ten Commandments to be displayed in public school classrooms. It was supposed to go into effect on September 1.

In July, a lawsuit was filed by 16 families, represented by several groups, and multiple faiths, including the ACLU of Texas.

They say the requirement violates the first amendment's protections for the separation of church and state and the right to free religious exercise.

Related article

They argue Senate Bill 10 isn't neutral with respect to religion and say students will be under religious doctrine in a "manner that conflicts with their families’ religious and non-religious beliefs and practices."

Some school districts in the state are named as defendants, including districts in Austin, San Antonio, Dallas, and Houston.

Paxton appeals Ten Commandments ruling

Dig deeper:

Paxton is asking the full Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to review the decision.

Paxton is asking for his appeal to be heard alongside a similar appeal from Louisiana. A panel of appellate judges blocked Louisiana's law requiring the Ten Commandants to be displayed in their classrooms.

Paxton claims the two laws are similar enough that they decision can be joined together and Texas can bypass the panel hearing.