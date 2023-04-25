Pedestrian dies after being hit by driver; road closed

Austin-Travis County EMS says a pedestrian has died after they were hit by a driver near Del Valle.

The crash happened around 5:20 a.m. on S FM 973 near Eva Street.

ATCEMS used CPR to try to revive the patient, but they died on scene.

ATCEMS says drivers should expect extended delays and closures. It's best to avoid the area if you can.

Watch Good Day Austin for live traffic updates:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.