Peppa Pig Theme Park trains employees, creates sensitivity guide for families with autism

When Central Florida’s newest theme park opens early next year, it is going to offer families dealing with autism something that many attractions don’t offer – peace of mind.

Peppa Pig Theme Park, which is being built by Legoland Florida and owned by the same parent company, Merlin Entertainment, was just accredited as an Autism Center by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards.

"We have made a commitment that 80 percent or more of our staff will be highly-trained to handle families that have special needs or need special care throughout the park," said Kelly Hornick, a park spokesperson.

People with autism frequently are more sensitive to loud noises and bright lights than most other people. They can also become very uncomfortable in crowds. When they are overwhelmed, they can melt down emotionally and physically.

So Peppa Pig Theme Park is developing a sensitivity guide, which will explain what guests will experience on each ride.

"So what this does is that it puts planning tools in the hands of parents and family members and identifies those senses across each attraction to say, ‘On this ride, you’ll experience this,’" Hornick told FOX 13.

That way, families will be able to decide to go for it, or pass on a ride.

After the park opens on February 24, 2022, the guide will be available online and on-site.

The park will also offer wheelchair-adapted attractions like Peppa Pig’s Balloon Ride and Muddy Puddles Splash Pad.

