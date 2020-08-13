Permian Highway Pipeline will be rerouted around Blanco River, attorneys say

The pipeline slated to run through the Blanco River has been rerouted.

According to attorneys representing Blanco County landowners, the Permian Highway Pipeline LLC (PHP) will be rerouted around the Blanco River as a new pipeline path is being considered.

“There is no good place for this pipeline in the Texas Hill Country, but we have been pushing to put it someplace less bad than in the Blanco River,” said Jeff Mundy, lead attorney for Trinity Edwards Springs Projection Association (TESPA).

The pipeline reroute stems from a lawsuit filed in federal court against the PHP and it's managing partner Kinder Morgan.

“Keeping the pipeline out of the Blanco River has been our highest priority,” said Patrick Cox, TESPA executive director. “Now we are working towards improved erosion control measures to protect Jacob’s Well, the Cypress Creek watershed, and Wanslow Creek. These areas have been high priority areas for water quality protection.”

Attorneys for TESPA say they are acting on behalf of Blanco County residents whose sole source of drinking water was contaminated.

"The federal government has invested millions of dollars to protect water quality in these areas, as well as millions of local taxpayer dollars to protect Jacob’s Well,” said David Baker, WVWA executive director. “We will be watching to make sure that Kinder Morgan is mindful and will protect these areas before the Fall rains come.”

Attorney's for TESPA are set to meet on Tuesday, August 18 to plan the next steps moving forward in the lawsuit. They believe that the coronavirus pandemic has "slowed the wheels of justice" as courtroom schedules and civil trial calendars are being pushed into the future.

“Best guess is that a trial will be two years or more out.” Mr. Mundy estimated.