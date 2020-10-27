Pflugerville Blue Santa is coming to town! Donations now accepted

The Pflugerville Police Department is asking the community to help with Blue Santa, a special operation to ensure that all local children and families can enjoy the spirit of the season. Blue Santa is a joint effort of the Pflugerville Police Department and the citizens of Pflugerville aimed at providing holiday support for families in need.

Blue Santa provides gifts to children from infancy up to 14 years old. While donations for every age are welcome, the program is in the greatest need of gifts for children ages 10-14 and infants up to two years of age.

The community is invited to donate new, unwrapped toys and non-perishable food items to Blue Santa in one of three ways:

Drop off items at Blue Santa donation bins located at the Pflugerville Justice Center, Recreation Center, and other area businesses, schools, and organizations. For a full list of locations, visit the Blue Santa webpage.

Donate online through the Pflugerville Police’s Target.com gift registry or Amazon wish list

Monetary donations are also accepted by check or money order mailed to Pflugerville Blue Santa, c/o Pflugerville Police Department, P.O. Box 679, Pflugerville, Texas 78691.

Starting Monday, November 2, the Pflugerville Police Department will begin accepting applications from Pflugerville families requesting assistance from Blue Santa this holiday season.

Applications can be submitted using an online form, fillable PDF or by mail. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, applications will not be accepted in-person. Applicants must submit supporting documents, including a valid Texas Driver's License and utility bill that shows a matching address as proof of residence in Pflugerville city limits.

Applications will be accepted through 5 p.m. on Monday, December 7.

For more information on volunteering, donating, and applying for Blue Santa assistance, visit pflugervilletx.gov/BlueSanta.