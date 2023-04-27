Pflugerville City Council passes resolution supporting CROWN Act

The Pflugerville City Council has unanimously approved a resolution supporting the CROWN Act, also known as Texas HB 567.

The CROWN, or Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, Act would ensure protection against discrimination in the workplace and in schools on the basis of hair textures or protective hairstyles associated with race.

According to a 2019 Dove CROWN Research Study, Black women are 80% more likely to change their natural hair to meet social norms or expectations at work.

READ MORE

The CROWN Act has already passed in the Texas House and has been referred to the Senate State Affairs Committee. Only 20 states have currently passed and signed the CROWN Act.

Other cities, including Austin, have passed CROWN Acts.