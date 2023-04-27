Expand / Collapse search

Pflugerville City Council passes resolution supporting CROWN Act

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - The Pflugerville City Council has unanimously approved a resolution supporting the CROWN Act, also known as Texas HB 567.

The CROWN, or Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, Act would ensure protection against discrimination in the workplace and in schools on the basis of hair textures or protective hairstyles associated with race.

According to a 2019 Dove CROWN Research Study, Black women are 80% more likely to change their natural hair to meet social norms or expectations at work.

Texas House passes House Bill 567, also known as the CROWN Act.

HB 567 is a bill protecting people from discrimination based on hairstyles. State Rep. Rhette Bowers filed the bill.

The CROWN Act has already passed in the Texas House and has been referred to the Senate State Affairs Committee. Only 20 states have currently passed and signed the CROWN Act.

Other cities, including Austin, have passed CROWN Acts. 