Pflugerville ISD adds virtual learning option for 2021-22 school year

Pflugerville ISD says that it will be providing a virtual learning option for the upcoming school year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

PfISD says that while the district is confident the best opportunity for most students is in-person learning, it appreciates that some families have health and safety concerns.

To accommodate those familes, the district says it is moving forward with a limited K-12 virtual learning option for students, paid for with ESSER and local funds as the Texas Legislature and TEA did not authorize or fund a virtual option this year.

PfISD expects to fund its limited K-12 Virtual Learning Academy for up to one year for approximately $2.6 million. ESSER funds will cover $1 million of the $2.6 million; the remaining $1.6 million will come from local revenue.

Students who participate in virtual instruction through this new academy will not be assigned to a home campus or a PfISD teacher, instead a third-party vendor will provide the virtual instruction. Because the program is designed to allow students to remain safe while learning at home, there are no permitted on-campus activities associated with the virtual academy, says PfISD.

Families who completed PfISD’s K-12 Virtual Learning Academy application in May will receive an email notifying them of their acceptance and a request to confirm their participation by 5 p.m. on August 2.

The district says that space is limited, so if parents or guardians do not confirm their participation by August 2, PfISD will offer the spot to another student. PfISD says it is unable to provide an exception to this expectation.

If parents or guardians did not express an interest in the K-12 Virtual Learning Academy in May and would like to do so now, they are asked to complete an application by August 2. The form is available in English, Spanish and Vietnamese.

All families that submit their applications before August 2 will be notified of the status of their request by August 6. Applications submitted after August 2 will receive notification on a rolling basis. When all virtual slots are filled, interested students will be notified and added to the waitlist.

