Pflugerville looking for volunteers to help with tree planting project

The City of Pflugerville is looking for volunteers to help with a tree planting project.

Using a $150,000 federal grant, and starting this fall, Pflugerville intends to plant 335 new trees across three neighborhoods.

More than half of residents in these neighborhoods either had no tree or a dying tree on their property.

The project will replant trees for residents in the neighborhoods of Windermere — south of Gilleland Creek — Watson Park, and Hillside Springs.

The two main goals of the project are to increase the total tree canopy in the neighborhoods, and to mitigate the heat island that is increasing the surface and air temperature in the neighborhoods.

"Our urban canopy has taken a big hit during the last few years," said Dave Madden, the City’s Urban Pforester. "We’ve experienced damaging winter storms, record-breaking heat, and severe drought conditions that have caused a decline in tree health and increase of tree mortality. Thanks to the IRA Grant, we’ll be able to restore part of what was lost in an area of our city that really needs it."

The trees will be planted across four sessions throughout the year, with the first pair of planting days scheduled for Nov. 2 and Dec. 7.

If anyone wants to sign up for a tree or volunteer on the planting days, click here.

To schedule an interview on the replanting project, please reach out to

pio@pflugervilletx.gov.