Pflugerville Police to reward "Cool Moves" this summer

The Pflugerville Police Department's "Cool Moves" program is returning this summer to reward kids for being safe.

Officers participating in the program will be wearing masks and social distancing due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Through August 31, officers will be on the lookout for kids doing "Cool Moves," including

looking both ways before crossing the street

wearing a helmet while biking or skateboarding

using hand signals while riding a bike

using crosswalks

Those practicing these safe behaviors will receive a ticket for a free ice cream cone from participating partners. This year, tickets can be redeemed at Cece's Froyo, Menchie's Frozen Yogurt, Andy's Frozen Custard and Dairy Queen.

The department says that every summer, officers give out over 500 tickets for free ice cream to safety-conscious children.

For more information, click here.