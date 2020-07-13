Pflugerville ISD cancels football season ticket sales due to COVID-19

Pflugerville ISD has announced season tickets for The Pfield will not be sold for the 2020 high school varsity football season due to COVID-19 conditions.

Reserved seat tickets will also not be sold this football season. However, single-game tickets will be available online, starting at 8 a.m. the Monday before each game, and at the gate.

PfISD high school varsity teams each play home games at The Pfield. The 2020 varsity football season is slated to begin Aug. 27, with Hendrickson hosting Cibolo Steele that evening at The Pfield. All varsity games begin at 7 p.m., with the exception of a 7:30 p.m. start for the Aug. 28 Connally-Austin game.

University Interscholastic League, the governing body over athletic, musical and academic contests for public high schools in Texas, has not announced any changes to fall sports schedules due to COVID-19.

The UIL says it’s planning on games this fall, but things can change very quickly during this pandemic.

Pflugerville ISD Athletics says it will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates on the district website and social media.

