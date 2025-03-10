2 men dead, woman critically injured in overnight shooting in Pflugerville: police

The Brief Two men are dead, and a woman was critically injured after an overnight shooting in Pflugerville. Law enforcement has determined that the suspect in this shooting is deceased. Pflugerville police say this is an ongoing investigation.



Two men are dead, and a woman was critically injured after an overnight shooting in Pflugerville.

What we know:

On March 10, just after midnight, Pflugerville police officers responded to a report of gunshots at a home on Orchard Park Circle, just off Grand Avenue Park.

When they arrived, officers found the bodies of two men and a woman in critical condition. The woman was taken to an area hospital.

Law enforcement has determined that the suspect in this shooting is deceased.

Police say this is believed to be an isolated incident with no danger to the public.

What we don't know:

It was not immediately clear if the suspect was one of the men found dead in the home.

What's next:

Pflugerville police say this is an ongoing investigation.