Police conducting active shooter training drill at Austin airport

A heads up for passengers flying out of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport on Tuesday, February 13: you might hear gunshots (blank bullets) and see an increased police presence. But there's nothing to worry about.

The Austin Police Department is conducting an active shooter training drill at the South Terminal from 3 to 4:15 p.m.

Officials say this is only a drill and there will be no impact on airport operations.

You may, however, see detours. Officials say they are designed to limit public exposure to the drill.