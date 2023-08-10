2 dead after murder-suicide in Georgetown: police

Two people are dead after what Georgetown police say was a murder-suicide on Thursday.

Police said on August 10, around 5 p.m., 911 dispatch received a call involving a home in the 500 block of Vaughn Street. The caller said two people had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found two bodies, a male and a female. The preliminary investigation suggests this was a murder-suicide.

There is no danger to the public.

Police are still investigating.