Police looking for missing Hays County pregnant woman

The Hays County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing pregnant woman.

According to police, 23-year-old Evelyn Avendano-Acosta left her residence on foot around 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, and has not returned. Her home is within the 500 block of Wayside Drive in Wimberley.

Police say she did not take her purse, phone, or identification with her.

Avendano-Acosta is described as a Hispanic female weighing 100 pounds is approximately 4’9” tall. She has black hair, brown eyes, and is approximately seven months pregnant. Avendano-Acosta was last seen wearing a pink shirt, an unknown color of shorts, and unknown footwear.

If you have seen Avendano-Acosta or have any information regarding her whereabouts, call the Hays County Sheriff’s Office at 512-393-7896.

