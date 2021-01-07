Police looking for suspect who robbed East Austin business

The Austin Police Department is looking for a suspect who robbed an East Austin business on December 17.

Police say just before closing at around 9:28 p.m. the suspect went into a Family Dollar located at 2765 E. 7th Street. The suspect held a store employee at gunpoint with a black, semi-automatic handgun and demanded the employee open the cash register.

The suspect grew impatient, police say, and fled the scene on foot. He was last seen running northeast on 7th Street toward Pleasant Valley.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

The store employee was not hurt. Police describe the suspect as follows:

Black or Hispanic male

Estimated to be between 5'4" and 5'7" in height

Medium build, about 150 lbs.

Last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, pants and head covering, black athletic shoes, and black gloves and carrying a black backpack with brown accents

Advertisement

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case to call the APD Robbery tip line at (512) 974-5092, Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS, submit a tip on the Crime Stoppers website, or use the Crime Stoppers app. All information is anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

You can also submit tips anonymously through APD's mobile app, Austin PD, which can be downloaded for free on iPhone and Android.