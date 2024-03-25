Patrol vehicle damaged in San Marcos; police searching for suspect

article

Police need your help identifying a man who broke windows and punctured all four tires on a San Marcos Police Department Patrol Vehicle.

Investigators say it happened on March 17 around 3 a.m. while the vehicle was parked by the office of the Lodge Apartments at 1975 Aquarena Springs Dr in San Marcos.

The man is wanted for Criminal Mischief >=$2,500<$30,000 case.

Hays County Crime Stoppers says the suspect appears to be a tall, thin, light-skinned male wearing a black hoodie. He had a distinctive green rag/cloth tied to his back belt loop or belt.



If you have any information regarding this incident, the suspects, or their whereabouts, please contact Hays County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-324-TIPS (8477), online at http://callcrimestoppers.com/, or by using the P3 Tips app on your smartphone. Information leading to an arrest, may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward.