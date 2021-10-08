Police recover cell phones stolen at ACL Music Festival Weekend One

The Austin Police Department says it has recovered a number of cell phones that were stolen from people attending Weekend One of the Austin City Limits Music Festival.

Police did not say exactly how many were recovered.

APD says it has received numerous reports of thefts at the festival since the festival's first weekend. Police say a majority of these reports are handled as "thefts from person" cases, commonly referred to as pickpocketing. In the majority of the cases, the items stolen are cell phones.

Police say the stolen phones are quickly powered down or placed into airplane mode to prevent any tracking.

Officials say they continue to investigate the incidents but as a result of the investigations, police have made two arrests.

Anyone with information about these cases please call 3-1-1 or use the iReport to make a police report and reference case number 2021-5032087.

TIPS TO MAKE SURE YOUR PHONE DOESN'T GET STOLEN

The Austin Police Department offers up the following tips for those attending the festival to make sure their phones don't get stolen.

Pay attention to your surroundings, especially in crowds

Keep your phone and ID/credit cards/cash in separate places on your person

Phones sticking out of back pockets or backpacks are not secure

Keep property in a secure location (front pocket, stylish fanny pack) or leave it at home

Record serial number information for your device and keep it separate

Notify on-site security/APD immediately for assistance

Utilize APD’s online reporting site, https://www.austintexas.gov/department/ireportaustincom or 311 (non-emergency to report a theft

If you see something, say something

Those who attended Weekend One and lost a phone are encouraged to report the loss at ACL Music Festival's Lost and Found website. Police say a report made to the site will help assist with reuniting people with their lost or stolen items.

If your phone has been located an investigator will contact you and provide information on how to recover your phone.

