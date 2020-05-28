Police: Report of gas odor results in drug bust of over 30 kilos of meth in Austin

article

The smell of natural gas has led to the arrest of an Austin woman.

At approximately 6 p.m. on May 26, deputies with the Travis County Sheriff's Office responded to assist the Austin Fire Department with a 911 call about a reported smell of natural gas in an apartment in the 1900 block of Wells Branch Parkway.

According to police, AFD advised officers that a person was running from the apartment.

It was determined that the source of the odor was a vehicle gas tank found inside of the apartment. TCSO VICE unit was called to the scene where they seized approximately 30 - 40 kilos of methamphetamines.

Police say the apartment resident, Ana Angelica Jalomo, was arrested and charged with Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance greater than or equal to 40 grams.