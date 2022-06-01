SWAT situation in Round Rock, subject taken into custody

A SWAT situation has ended after the Round Rock Police Department took a subject who had barricaded himself inside a business into custody.

Police say the adult male subject barricaded himself in the 2500 block of south I-35 at a Batteries Plus.

The incident began at around 10:30 a.m. and ended at around 12:15 p.m.

Police say negotiators were in contact with the man, who claimed to be armed.

All other occupants of the business left the building and some nearby businesses had been evacuated as a precaution.