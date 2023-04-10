Police searching for man involved in shots fired incident in Cedar Park

Cedar Park police are searching for a man in connection to a shots fired incident on April 10.

Police said they responded to a disturbance where possible shots were fired near Lakeline and Cypress Creek.

They are looking for a man in his early 20s, last seen wearing a yellow shirt, black sweatpants, black slides and white socks. He was also last seen walking near 1401 Medical Pkwy.

They said at this time, there is no threat to the public. This is an active investigation.

If anyone has any information, call 911.

