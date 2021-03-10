Poll: Sharp divide between rural and urban areas on mask wearing

A new poll has found that Texans are split 48-48 on how they feel about Governor Greg Abbott's decision to repeal the statewide mask mandate. Interestingly enough, the poll also noted that there appeared to be a stark contrast in opinions when comparing urban and non-urban areas.

Repeal is not popular in major metro areas or with people of color, according to the findings of the study.

"There are sharp political contrasts on this issue. Democrats and Independents do not support the repeal of the mandate by wide margins, while Republicans are the only voters who do. Medical experts agree that the mask mandates should be kept in place a bit longer," said Ed Espinoza, executive director at Progress Texas. "It’s unfortunate this policy has been politicized to the point that Republican lawmakers are no longer concerned about the science and more concerned about their agendas."

Mask policies have sharp political divides

Public opinion on the repeal of the mandate averages to an even split of 48% in support and 48% opposed with 4% undecided, according to a press release from Progress Texas.

The release also noted that in major metro areas, the big cities where roughly 70% of the state’s population resides, Texans disapprove of the repeal by wide margins - whereas non-urban parts of the state support the move.

"Texans who live in big cities and those who are people of color have been hit hard by the pandemic, and these communities overwhelmingly oppose Gov. Abbott’s repeal of the mask mandate," said Ed Espinoza.

The survey was conducted by Public Policy Polling from March 5-6, evenly divided between landline and text message, and includes responses from 997 voters with a +/- 3% margin of error, according to Progress Texas.

